Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Trimmed by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,585 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after buying an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,705,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,170,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $161.84 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $170.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.02.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

