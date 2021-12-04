Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lifted by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,184,794 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.1% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $167,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 15,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $161.84 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $170.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.32.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.02.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.