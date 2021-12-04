Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Receives $48.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Apartment Income REIT stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.88. 732,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,962. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day moving average is $50.35. Apartment Income REIT has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $54.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -112.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently -382.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 160,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after acquiring an additional 116,045 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,844,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,340,000 after acquiring an additional 446,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

