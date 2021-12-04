Antiample (XAMP) Price Down 4.9% This Week

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 4th. In the last seven days, Antiample has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Antiample coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Antiample has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $3,932.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00041015 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $111.12 or 0.00234396 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Antiample Profile

Antiample (XAMP) is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Antiample Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Antiample should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Antiample using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

