Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ANNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Annexon in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Annexon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86. The firm has a market cap of $604.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.43. Annexon has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $38.01.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that Annexon will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 16,190 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $323,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 7,500 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $165,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,190 shares of company stock worth $559,210. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Annexon by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 36,548 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Annexon by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 16,603 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Annexon by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Annexon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Annexon by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,597,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,960,000 after acquiring an additional 150,368 shares in the last quarter.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

