Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Receives $9.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NLY opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average of $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.77%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 451,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 41,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 154,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

