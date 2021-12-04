Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1085 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.81. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $18.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

