Analyzing Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) and Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) and Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Spectrum Global Solutions alerts:

Spectrum Global Solutions has a beta of -1.08, indicating that its share price is 208% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crexendo has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Spectrum Global Solutions and Crexendo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Global Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Crexendo 0 0 2 0 3.00

Crexendo has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 92.31%. Given Crexendo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crexendo is more favorable than Spectrum Global Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Spectrum Global Solutions and Crexendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Global Solutions -115.50% N/A -85.93% Crexendo 22.71% 15.58% 13.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.9% of Crexendo shares are held by institutional investors. 32.4% of Spectrum Global Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.1% of Crexendo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spectrum Global Solutions and Crexendo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Global Solutions $18.68 million 0.57 -$17.71 million N/A N/A Crexendo $16.39 million 5.56 $7.94 million $0.27 18.30

Crexendo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spectrum Global Solutions.

Summary

Crexendo beats Spectrum Global Solutions on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spectrum Global Solutions Company Profile

Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications and technology industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United State, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system, small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers. The company also provides outsourced engineering and installation services, staffing solutions, and other services, which include consulting to the telecommunications industry, service providers, and enterprise customers. Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc. engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services. The Web Services segment offers website hosting and other professional services. The company was founded on April 13, 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.