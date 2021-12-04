Analyzing Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) and Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF)

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) and Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Bancorp 34 pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Provident Financial Services pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Provident Financial Services has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Provident Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Provident Financial Services has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.4% of Provident Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Provident Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Provident Financial Services and Bancorp 34’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial Services $435.74 million 4.20 $96.95 million $2.23 10.60 Bancorp 34 $19.97 million 1.70 $710,000.00 N/A N/A

Provident Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp 34.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Provident Financial Services and Bancorp 34, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial Services 0 1 2 0 2.67 Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A

Provident Financial Services presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.03%. Given Provident Financial Services’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Provident Financial Services is more favorable than Bancorp 34.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Financial Services and Bancorp 34’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial Services 35.12% 10.34% 1.30% Bancorp 34 N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Provident Financial Services beats Bancorp 34 on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc. is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary Bank 34, engages in the provision of savings and loan services. It offers consumer & business banking products & services such as mortgages, checking & savings account, credit & debit cards, safe deposit boxes, commercial lending, cash management business, business money market and Interest on Lawyers Trust Accounts. The company was founded in March 2016 and is headquartered in Alamogordo, NM.

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.