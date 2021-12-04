Analyzing Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) & Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN)

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) and Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get Creative Realities alerts:

Creative Realities has a beta of 3.83, suggesting that its share price is 283% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerner has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Creative Realities and Cerner, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Realities 0 0 0 0 N/A Cerner 2 3 5 0 2.30

Cerner has a consensus price target of $84.40, suggesting a potential upside of 17.76%. Given Cerner’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cerner is more favorable than Creative Realities.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Creative Realities and Cerner’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities $17.46 million 1.00 -$16.84 million $0.14 10.43 Cerner $5.51 billion 3.83 $780.09 million $1.72 41.67

Cerner has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Realities. Creative Realities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cerner, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Realities and Cerner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities 7.42% 16.67% 6.12% Cerner 9.15% 19.54% 10.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Creative Realities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Cerner shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Creative Realities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Cerner shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cerner beats Creative Realities on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes revenue contributions and expenditures associated with business activity in the United States. The International segment includes revenue contributions and expenditures linked to business activity in Aruba, Australia, Austria, the Bahamas, Belgium, Bermuda, Brazil, Canada, Cayman Islands, Chile, Denmark, Egypt, England, Finland, France, Germany, Guam, India, Ireland, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the Unit

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.