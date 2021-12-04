Analyzing AIkido Pharma (AIKI) and Its Competitors

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ: AIKI) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare AIkido Pharma to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

AIkido Pharma has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIkido Pharma’s peers have a beta of 5.33, indicating that their average share price is 433% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AIkido Pharma and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 -$12.34 million -16.82 AIkido Pharma Competitors $1.46 billion $17.69 million -37.41

AIkido Pharma’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AIkido Pharma. AIkido Pharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for AIkido Pharma and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIkido Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 AIkido Pharma Competitors 125 821 1683 33 2.61

AIkido Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 197.22%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 10.96%. Given AIkido Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AIkido Pharma is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.3% of AIkido Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of AIkido Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AIkido Pharma and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIkido Pharma N/A -5.92% -5.85% AIkido Pharma Competitors -84.96% -16.77% 2.38%

Summary

AIkido Pharma peers beat AIkido Pharma on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma, Inc. is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also creates broad-spectrum antiviral platform, in which the lead compounds have activity against multiple viruses including Influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19. The company was founded by Gilbert V. Levin and M. Karen Levin in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

