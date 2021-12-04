Analysts Set UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) PT at $16.47

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.47.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UBS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NYSE UBS opened at $17.51 on Friday. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.57.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBS. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in UBS Group by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 27,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in UBS Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in UBS Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,455,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,673,000 after purchasing an additional 371,345 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 45,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. 33.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

