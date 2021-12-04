Analysts Set Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Target Price at $46.87

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.87.

A number of analysts have commented on SLGN shares. Raymond James started coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on Silgan in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Silgan from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the third quarter valued at about $361,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 3.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 144,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,069,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,037,000 after buying an additional 15,552 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the third quarter valued at about $11,815,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 108.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

SLGN stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $41.86. 247,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,190. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average of $41.14. Silgan has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

