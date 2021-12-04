Analysts Set GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Target Price at $9.30

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOCO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:GOCO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,348,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,911. GoHealth has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GoHealth will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clinton P. Jones acquired 530,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $1,939,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOCO. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 110.3% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,339,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947,473 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter valued at $11,653,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter valued at $6,904,000. Eversept Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 1,731.3% during the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,261,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,824 shares during the period. Finally, Dendur Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter valued at $5,197,000. 28.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

