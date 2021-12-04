Analysts Set Expectations for Brother Industries, Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Brother Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.78 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brother Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brother Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.
About Brother Industries
Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.
