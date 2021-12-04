Analysts Set Expectations for Brother Industries, Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Brother Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.78 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brother Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brother Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of BRTHY opened at $34.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Brother Industries has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $47.91.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

