Analysts Set AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Target Price at $149.20

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.20.

ATR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of ATR traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.80. 329,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,255. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.22. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $116.67 and a 12 month high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 42.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,998,000. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,196,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,826,000 after purchasing an additional 319,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in AptarGroup by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,307,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,036,000 after purchasing an additional 180,641 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,836,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,906,000 after purchasing an additional 153,925 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

