Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 30th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.72 EPS.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.70.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $65.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $68.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.7817 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,467,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,438,032,000 after purchasing an additional 671,463 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,583,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,993,000 after purchasing an additional 44,379 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203,008 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,325,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,354,000 after buying an additional 380,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,800,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,804,000 after buying an additional 546,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

