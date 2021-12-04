Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BNS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outpeform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$83.00 price objective (down from C$86.00) on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Veritas Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Bank of Nova Scotia to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$88.78.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$83.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$66.37 and a 1-year high of C$84.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$80.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$79.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.35%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

