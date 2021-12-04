Analysts Expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to report ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.32). Rite Aid posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 145%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.90). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Rite Aid’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NYSE:RAD opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.88. Rite Aid has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $32.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

