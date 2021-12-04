Analysts Expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.90. Neurocrine Biosciences posted earnings per share of $3.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $6.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

NBIX traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.68. The stock had a trading volume of 971,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,023. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $79.01 and a one year high of $120.27.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $838,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $100,407.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,632 shares of company stock worth $1,600,048 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

