Analysts Expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Howmet Aerospace posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

HWM has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $719,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 107,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 75,897 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HWM stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $29.06. 4,616,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,686,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 1.83. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average is $32.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

