Analysts Expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.90 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will report $40.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.41 billion. AT&T posted sales of $45.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year sales of $166.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $154.91 billion to $173.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $157.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.66 billion to $166.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.46. 70,516,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,174,125. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average of $27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $167.50 billion, a PE ratio of 195.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in T. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

