Analysts Expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will report sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.22 billion. AMC Entertainment posted sales of $162.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 613.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year sales of $2.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.15 million. The business’s revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.70) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMC. Macquarie cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.08.

Shares of NYSE AMC traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.01. 66,083,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,677,445. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.25. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $72.62.

In related news, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $25,331,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $1,327,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 942,064 shares of company stock valued at $37,331,434. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $28,000. 25.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

