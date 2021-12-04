Analysts Anticipate Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) to announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Teradata’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Teradata reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Teradata will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.22.

Shares of TDC stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,479,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,167. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. Teradata has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $59.58.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $132,894.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Teradata by 288.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,155,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,269,000 after purchasing an additional 858,240 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Teradata during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,030,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Teradata by 18.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,915,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,702,000 after purchasing an additional 445,722 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Teradata by 13.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,142,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,052,000 after purchasing an additional 366,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Teradata by 17.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,453,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,620,000 after purchasing an additional 220,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

