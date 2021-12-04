Analysts Anticipate Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.45. Simmons First National posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $193.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

SFNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.81. The company had a trading volume of 598,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,618. Simmons First National has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $173,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 47,122.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,478,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,691,000 after buying an additional 1,474,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,519,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,888,000 after buying an additional 345,448 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 1,034.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 364,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,698,000 after buying an additional 332,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,650,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,834,000 after purchasing an additional 276,195 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at $7,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

