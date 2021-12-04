Analysts Anticipate Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) to report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Lumen Technologies reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lumen Technologies.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

In related news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 91.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,598,000 after buying an additional 6,048,140 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $57,037,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,956,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 12.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,210,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,654,000 after buying an additional 2,199,489 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1,910.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,182,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,045,000 after buying an additional 2,074,205 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.37. The stock had a trading volume of 10,421,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,470,653. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. Lumen Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -140.85%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumen Technologies (LUMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.