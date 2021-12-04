Analysts Anticipate Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to announce $1.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the highest is $1.22 billion. Darling Ingredients posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year sales of $4.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $64.70 on Friday. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $48.34 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.54 and its 200 day moving average is $72.24. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

