Analysts Anticipate Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to Post $0.41 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Brigham Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 485.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $41.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

MNRL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $181,583.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 45,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $1,012,843.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,964. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 226,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 28,650 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNRL stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $20.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average is $20.23. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -182.89 and a beta of 2.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,454.41%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

