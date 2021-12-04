AmonD 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7,054.00 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 4th. During the last week, AmonD has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. AmonD has a market cap of $1.13 million and $7,054.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00059995 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,024.92 or 0.08306027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00065241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00083917 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,090.07 or 0.99241036 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002652 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 835,830,514 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

