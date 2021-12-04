AMLT (AMLT) Price Tops $0.0221

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 4th. AMLT has a market cap of $6.72 million and $102,229.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMLT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, AMLT has traded down 16.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00041353 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007972 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.33 or 0.00237493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AMLT Coin Profile

AMLT (CRYPTO:AMLT) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,257,937 coins. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token . AMLT’s official website is amlt.coinfirm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMLT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

