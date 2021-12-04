Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 184.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 35.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 54.6% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 24.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.50.

Shares of AMGN opened at $202.44 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

