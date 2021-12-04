Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Director Richard Ogawa Acquires 20,000 Shares

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Director Richard Ogawa purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $21,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AMST stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. 537,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,602. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01. Amesite Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $9.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amesite by 1,161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 364,621 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amesite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amesite by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 21,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amesite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

