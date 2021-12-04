Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Director Richard Ogawa Acquires 20,000 Shares

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2021

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Director Richard Ogawa purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $21,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AMST stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. 537,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,602. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01. Amesite Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $9.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amesite by 1,161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 364,621 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amesite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amesite by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 21,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amesite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST)

