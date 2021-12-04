Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Price Target Cut to $2.75

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.25 to $2.75 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 261.84% from the stock’s previous close.

USAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target (down from $2.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Americas Silver from $2.10 to $1.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.04.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

USAS opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $119.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.43. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $3.46.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 42.91% and a negative net margin of 342.53%. On average, analysts expect that Americas Silver will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USAS. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Americas Silver in the first quarter worth $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Americas Silver in the first quarter worth $110,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Americas Silver in the second quarter worth $229,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Americas Silver by 225.5% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Americas Silver by 8.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,031,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 549,387 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.