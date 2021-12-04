American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) VP Bradford Gay Sells 6,189 Shares of Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) VP Bradford Gay sold 6,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $39,547.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bradford Gay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Bradford Gay sold 11,631 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $125,382.18.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on American Well in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on American Well in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,957,000 after buying an additional 8,191,212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,726,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,942,000 after buying an additional 1,397,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,828,000 after buying an additional 1,024,965 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,998,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,727,000 after buying an additional 1,483,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after buying an additional 2,355,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

