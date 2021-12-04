American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. US Capital Advisors cut American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE AWK opened at $171.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.72. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.28.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

In other news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 3,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $608,925.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

