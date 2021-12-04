American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $958.10 Million

Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) will announce sales of $958.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $956.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $960.20 million. American Water Works reported sales of $923.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year sales of $3.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $4.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on AWK shares. US Capital Advisors lowered American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.00.

AWK traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.63. The stock had a trading volume of 810,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.72. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $189.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

In other news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $718,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

