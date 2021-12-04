American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,600 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the October 31st total of 281,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in American National Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,348,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of American National Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American National Group by 220.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American National Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of American National Group by 225.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAT opened at $189.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.19. American National Group has a 52-week low of $84.78 and a 52-week high of $195.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

