American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,108 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express stock opened at $155.94 on Friday. American Express has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $189.03. The company has a market capitalization of $120.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.68.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

