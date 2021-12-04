Ambrosus Trading Down 13.5% Over Last Week (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 4th. One Ambrosus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0373 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $20.06 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 537,820,660 coins. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

