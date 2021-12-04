Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.14.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $193.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -144.42 and a beta of 1.11. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $586,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 20.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 562.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,655,000 after purchasing an additional 459,131 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 0.8% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 501,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 20.0% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 96.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

