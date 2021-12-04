Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ambarella from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $204.14.

Ambarella stock opened at $193.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.28 and a 200-day moving average of $132.23. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $227.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $586,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ambarella by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

