Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lessened by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,405 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.5% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,741 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,445,652,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 452,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,544.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $896,695,000 after purchasing an additional 244,800 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total value of $495,496.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,212 shares of company stock valued at $292,479,991. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,173.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,389.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,420.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,416.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

