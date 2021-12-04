Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com stock opened at $3,389.79 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,420.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,416.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12.
In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,212 shares of company stock valued at $292,479,991. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,173.80.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.