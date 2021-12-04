Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,389.79 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,420.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,416.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,212 shares of company stock valued at $292,479,991. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,173.80.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.