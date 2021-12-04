Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Receives C$65.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$65.80.

AIF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cormark increased their target price on Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$72.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE AIF traded down C$1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$63.80. 80,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,971. The firm has a market cap of C$2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.16. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$47.57 and a twelve month high of C$70.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.60 million. Research analysts expect that Altus Group will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

