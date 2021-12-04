Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.92

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.92 and traded as low as C$0.91. Alphamin Resources shares last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 288,655 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62.

About Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM)

Alphamin Resources Corp. engages in the extraction and sale of tin concentrates in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company's flagship property is the Mpama North Tin project. It has five exploration licenses and one current mining license covering 1,270 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

