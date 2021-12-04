Alpha Coin (APC) Trading Down 33.5% Over Last Week

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded down 55.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. During the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $17,230.86 and $5.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,350.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.83 or 0.00963428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.30 or 0.00259143 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00032352 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003193 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Alpha Coin Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Alpha Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

