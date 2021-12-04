AllSafe Price Reaches $0.0239 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. AllSafe has a market cap of $218,740.10 and approximately $706.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00037018 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 47.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars.

