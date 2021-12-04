Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,300 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the October 31st total of 293,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of ABTX stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.04. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $32.45 and a 52-week high of $45.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.78.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 118,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 75,098 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 15,216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 45,649 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 34,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

