Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.38.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of ALLK traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,761. Allakos has a 52-week low of $73.16 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.00 and its 200-day moving average is $91.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that Allakos will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Allakos in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allakos by 177.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Allakos in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allakos in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

