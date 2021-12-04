All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $288,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $872,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 120,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 72,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Amarillo National Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $12,643,000. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $48.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

